Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $30.84 million and $150,367.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.25 or 0.03353524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00393816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $709.61 or 0.01232197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00420966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00429164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00280642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,341,824 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

