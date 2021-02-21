Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Quark has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $627.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

