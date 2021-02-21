QuarkChain Trading 26.5% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $98.16 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.00762797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019390 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.58 or 0.04594007 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

