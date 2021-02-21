QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $261,787.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $261,787.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.