Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 56% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 259.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 145.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 136.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

