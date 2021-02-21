RAMP Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $50.61 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,016,876 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

