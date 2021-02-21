Rapidz Reaches One Day Volume of $6,659.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $6,659.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.00755272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019876 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04586040 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

