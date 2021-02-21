Rarible (RARI) Reaches Market Cap of $16.05 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $18.76 or 0.00032606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $59.83 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.88 or 0.00526396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00077838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00391454 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.