Rarible Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.17 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Rarible has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and $46.17 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $16.81 or 0.00030044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.