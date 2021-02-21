Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,169.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $35,169.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00498964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00092007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.43 or 0.00409441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

