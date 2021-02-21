Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops One Day Volume of $124,641.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $124,641.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00495199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00061808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00076910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00381926 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,155,635,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

