Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 170.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 170.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00751577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00092817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006152 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,184,495,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

