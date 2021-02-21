Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $354,043.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.41 or 0.00498853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00061174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00076706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.64 or 0.00442926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028198 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

