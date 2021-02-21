Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $229.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

