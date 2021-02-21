RED Price Tops $0.0066 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $861,841.33 and $34,499.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

