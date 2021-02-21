Redd Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,376.84 or 0.99847077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00143417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

