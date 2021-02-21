ReddCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $156.45 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $156.45 million and $3.23 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,029.09 or 0.99497125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00516955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.94 or 0.00798906 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00286597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00144254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003023 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

