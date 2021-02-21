Reef Hits Market Cap of $111.21 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $111.21 million and approximately $147.83 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.00768084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.64 or 0.04549803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

