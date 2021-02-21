Refereum (RFR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,858.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Refereum has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $31.72 million and $6,858.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00747418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00043893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00059264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.06 or 0.04494388 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

RFR is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

