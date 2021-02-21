Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.43.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.