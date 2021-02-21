Remme (REM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $214,204.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $214,204.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Remme has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.39 or 0.00774450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00059223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018973 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.91 or 0.04545819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

