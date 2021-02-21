Ren Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $359.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 57.6% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.00762335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.45 or 0.04584898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

