renBTC Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $29.03 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $56,741.83 or 0.99383556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00502593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00061417 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00414317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028457 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,823 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

