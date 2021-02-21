Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Render Token has a total market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $57,976.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.90 or 0.00763540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058312 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.03 or 0.04615431 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

