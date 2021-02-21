Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Renewable Energy Group worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 7,692.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.