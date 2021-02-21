Rentberry Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,868.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 156.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $436,205.19 and $2,868.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00772905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00042340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00059073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.29 or 0.04494752 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.