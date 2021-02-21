Request Price Reaches $0.0960 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $95.97 million and $1.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00756679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.29 or 0.04590249 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

