Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.