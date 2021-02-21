Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 91,326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 119.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $43,529.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at $249,661. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $254,399. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.