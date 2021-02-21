Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

