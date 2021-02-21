Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

GMED stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 52,636 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 557.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

