Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AutoNation stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AutoNation by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

