Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 29.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

