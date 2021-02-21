Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Cap of $506.85 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $506.85 million and approximately $222.80 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

