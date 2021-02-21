Resource Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Unilever accounts for 0.7% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

