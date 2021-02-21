Resource Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resource Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,901.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,697.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

