Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $1.02 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

URI stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $293.47. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average of $212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

