Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 601 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $411.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.39 and its 200-day moving average is $353.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

