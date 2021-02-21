Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 8,765 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

