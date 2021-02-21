Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,519 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

