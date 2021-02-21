Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Restaurant Brands International worth $490,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

