Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.