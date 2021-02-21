Revain (REV) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $4.63 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

