Reviewing freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) & Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares freenet and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 6.65% 14.31% 3.89% Schaeffler -4.62% -25.97% -4.59%

freenet has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for freenet and Schaeffler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Schaeffler 1 1 4 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares freenet and Schaeffler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $3.28 billion 0.90 $213.81 million $1.67 13.77 Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.08 $479.36 million $1.15 6.83

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

freenet beats Schaeffler on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills services, and sunrise activities, which consists landline, internet, and digital TV. The TV and Media segment offers services related to IPTV, including planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet digital, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, freenet SMARTCARE, freenet SMARTHOME, CHECKTECH, OJOM, VEIN, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems for rotary and linear movements, as well as services, maintenance products, and monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

