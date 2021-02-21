Reviewing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% Hill-Rom 7.74% 22.71% 8.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 2.47 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 2.49 $223.00 million $5.53 19.56

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hill-Rom 0 1 6 0 2.86

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.91%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Plus Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

