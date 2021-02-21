Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the quarter. Revolve Group comprises about 3.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Revolve Group worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 704,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,822. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 216,935 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $4,891,884.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,034.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,538 shares of company stock worth $26,193,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

