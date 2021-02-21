REVV Achieves Market Cap of $41.20 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $41.20 million and $3.03 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded up 81.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,987,294 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

