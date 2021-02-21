Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $360,817.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $229.57 or 0.00411663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $963,978.88 and approximately $360,817.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00492118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00076045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00444338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.