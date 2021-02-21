RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.77 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.88 or 0.00526396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00077838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00391454 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars.

