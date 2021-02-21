RMPL Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market capitalization of $879,019.09 and approximately $3,528.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00526750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00092006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00393728 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 914,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,029 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

